West Bengal reports 31 more COVID-19 deaths, 1,541 new cases

The COVID-19 toll in West Bengal rose to 9,536 on Friday with 31 more people succumbing to the disease, a bulletin released by the state Health Department said. With 1,541 fresh cases of infection registered in different parts of the state, the tally went up to 5,44,755, it said.

The discharge rate in West Bengal rose to 95.54 per cent with 1,954 more people recovering from the disease, the bulletin stated. The percentage of positive cases out of samples tested stood at 7.90, it said.

Since Thursday, 40,089 samples have been tested in the state. The number of active cases stood at 14,749, it said.

North 24 Parganas accounted for the maximum 14 deaths, followed by Kolkata, which recorded seven deaths, the bulletin said. North 24 Parganas also recorded the highest number of new cases at 376, while Kolkata recorded 347 cases, the bulletin said.