Arunachal Pradesh did not record a single fresh COVID-19 case in the last 24 hours, a health department official said on Saturday. The recovery rate stood at 98.65 per cent.Arunachal Pradesh now has 168 active cases, the official said.

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 26-12-2020 11:30 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 11:01 IST
Arunachal Pradesh reports no fresh COVID-19 case, tally at 16,678
Representative picture. Image Credit: Unsplash

Arunachal Pradesh did not record a single fresh COVID-19 case in the last 24 hours, a health department official said on Saturday. The state's coronavirus tally remained at 16,678, while a total of 56 people have so far died due to the contagion, he said.

At least 16 people were cured of the disease since Friday, taking the total number of recoveries to 16,454, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Lobsang Jampa said. The recovery rate stood at 98.65 per cent.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 168 active cases, the official said. The Capital Complex region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active cases at 55, followed by Tawang (40), East Siang (18) and West Kameng (10), Jampa said.

The state has thus far tested 3,75,405 samples for COVID-19.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

