Telangana reports 317 new COVID-19 cases

Telangana recorded 317 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths on Friday, said the State Health Department.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 26-12-2020 14:01 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 14:01 IST
Telangana reports 317 new COVID-19 cases
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Telangana recorded 317 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths on Friday, said the State Health Department. With these new cases, the COVID-19 tally of the state has reached 2,84,391, including 6,618 active cases.

The total recovery count has surged to 2,76,244 with 536 patients new recoveries. As many as 1,529 people have succumbed to the lethal virus in Telangana till Friday. Telangana's recovery rate stands at 97.13 per cent and the case fatality rate is at 0.53 per cent.

As many as 30,376 samples were tested yesterday and 4,533 patients are kept under home/institutional isolation. With 22,272 new COVID-19 cases recorded in the last 24 hours, India's infections tally has reached 1,01,69,118, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

The country witnessed 251 new COVID-19 deaths during the same period, taking the cumulative toll to 1,47,343. At present, there are 2,81,667 active cases, while the overall recoveries have reached 97,40,108 as 22,274 people were discharged in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

Also Read: Telangana reports 612 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

