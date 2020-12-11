Telangana reports 612 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

A total of 612 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths have been reported in Telangana. The state Health Department on Friday informed the coronavirus count in Telangana has increased to 2,76,516 including 2,67,427 discharges. The active cases currently stand at 7,604. A total of 1,485 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in the state till Thursday.

Telangana's recovery rate stands at 96.71 per cent and the case fatality rate stands at 0.53 per cent. With 29,398 new COVID-19 infections reported in the last 24 hours, India's total coronavirus cases have risen to 97,96,770, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday.

With 414 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the toll has mounted to 1,42,186. The total number of active cases stands at 3,63,749. Total discharged cases are at 92,90,834 with 37,528 new discharges in the last 24 hours. (ANI)