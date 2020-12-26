Left Menu
Development News Edition

Egypt reports over 1,000 new coronavirus cases

However, the actual numbers of cases in Egypt, the Arab worlds most populous country with over 100 million people, are thought to be far higher, in part due to limited testing.Authorities have been urging people to stick to preventive measures, particularly wearing face masks and practising social distancing, to avoid a lockdown that would leave devastating economic consequences..

PTI | Cairo | Updated: 26-12-2020 14:14 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 14:05 IST
Egypt reports over 1,000 new coronavirus cases
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Egypt has reported over 1,000 new coronavirus cases, its highest total in months, as authorities appeal to people to stick to preventive measures to avoid a lockdown. The Health Ministry on Saturday reported 1,113 new cases, as well as 49 deaths.

The new numbers have brought the country's official tally to more than 130,126 cases, including at least 7,309 deaths. However, the actual numbers of cases in Egypt, the Arab world's most populous country with over 100 million people, are thought to be far higher, in part due to limited testing.

Authorities have been urging people to stick to preventive measures, particularly wearing face masks and practicing social distancing, to avoid a lockdown that would leave devastating economic consequences.

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Arab

TRENDING

Antibodies target different part of coronavirus in severe COVID-19 cases: Study

Odd News Roundup: Christmas cheer with taxi driver and canine; aquarium gets surprise Santa visit and more

3 UN peacekeepers killed, 2 injured in attack in Central African Republic

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine distribution started in Canada by FedEX, Innomar Strategies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Agri laws: More Punjab farmers head towards protest sites near Delhi

Carrying ration and other essential items with them, several batches of farmers from Punjab headed towards Delhi borders on Saturday to join the peasants protesting against the Centres new agriculture-related laws for a month now. According...

Rahane's field placements, bowling changes have all been pretty much spot on: Ponting

Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting on Saturday praised the leadership skills of Ajinkya Rahane on the first day of the second Test against Australia here at the Melbourne Cricket Ground MCG. Pontings remarks came as India bundled out Au...

Man kills live-in partner

A 44-year-old woman was allegedly strangulated to death by her live-in partner in Worli here following an argument, police said on Saturday. The deceased had been living with the accused, a carpenter, since the last 12 years, an official sa...

China lowers age of criminal responsibility to 12 for 'abominable' crimes

China has lowered the age of criminal responsibility to 12 years old for abominable crimes such as murder or causing injury that leads to death or severe disabilities by extremely cruel means, the China Daily said. The revision was passed b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020