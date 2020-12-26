Egypt reports over 1,000 new coronavirus cases

Egypt has reported over 1,000 new coronavirus cases, its highest total in months, as authorities appeal to people to stick to preventive measures to avoid a lockdown. The Health Ministry on Saturday reported 1,113 new cases, as well as 49 deaths.

The new numbers have brought the country's official tally to more than 130,126 cases, including at least 7,309 deaths. However, the actual numbers of cases in Egypt, the Arab world's most populous country with over 100 million people, are thought to be far higher, in part due to limited testing.

Authorities have been urging people to stick to preventive measures, particularly wearing face masks and practicing social distancing, to avoid a lockdown that would leave devastating economic consequences.