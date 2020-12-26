Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha reports 334 new COVID-19 cases, 4 fresh fatalities

Fifty-three coronavirus patients have died due to comorbidities so far, he said.Khurda district, under which Bhubaneswar falls, has so far reported the highest number of coronavirus fatalities at 319, followed by Ganjam 246 and Sundergarh 164, the official said.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 26-12-2020 16:30 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 16:21 IST
Odisha reports 334 new COVID-19 cases, 4 fresh fatalities
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Odisha's COVID-19 tally mounted to 3,28,201 on Saturday as 334 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said. Four more people succumbed to the infection, pushing the state's coronavirus death toll to 1,857, he said.

As many as 194 new cases were reported in quarantine centers, while 140 infections were detected during contact tracing, the official said. Sundergarh district reported the highest number of new cases at 40, followed by Khurda (30) and Sambalpur (30), he said.

The fresh fatalities were reported in Khurda, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, and Sundergarh districts, the official said. Fifty-three coronavirus patients have died due to comorbidities so far, he said.

Khurda district, under which Bhubaneswar falls, has so far reported the highest number of coronavirus fatalities at 319, followed by Ganjam (246) and Sundergarh (164), the official said. Odisha now has 2,913 active coronavirus cases, while 3,23,378 people have recovered from the disease so far, he said.

The state has so far tested over 67.99 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 29,848 on Friday, the official said, adding Odisha's positivity rate stands at 4.83 percent. Meanwhile, the Cuttack district administration has declared Nuasahi village in Kantapada block a new containment zone after 14 residents tested positive for the infection and one succumbed to the disease, another official said.

The containment measures will remain in force till January 4, he said.

TRENDING

Antibodies target different part of coronavirus in severe COVID-19 cases: Study

Odd News Roundup: Christmas cheer with taxi driver and canine; aquarium gets surprise Santa visit and more

3 UN peacekeepers killed, 2 injured in attack in Central African Republic

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine distribution started in Canada by FedEX, Innomar Strategies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

George Blake was last in line of Cold War spies who betrayed Britain

George Blake, who died in Russia on Saturday at the age of 98, was the last in a line of British spies whose secret work for the Soviet Union humiliated the intelligence establishment when it was discovered at the height of the Cold War. Br...

Goa bustles with tourists but pandemic may play party-pooper

New Year celebrations and parties in Goa might take a hit this time in view of the pandemic protocol and apprehensions over a new coronavirus strain in England, which has affected flight schedules. While thousands of revellers have arrived ...

Philippines evaluating emergency use for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

The Philippines is evaluating the emergency use of Pfizer Incs COVID-19 vaccine, the presidential spokesman said on Saturday. Pfizer was the first company to seek the Philippine regulators approval for emergency use of its coronavirus vacci...

PM to inaugurate India's first-ever driverless DMRC metro on Dec 28

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Indias first-ever driverless train operations on Delhi Metros Magenta Line Janakpuri West - Botanical Garden on December 28 at 11 am via video conferencing. Prime Minister will also inaugurate th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020