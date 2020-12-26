Odisha reports 334 new COVID-19 cases, 4 fresh fatalities

Odisha's COVID-19 tally mounted to 3,28,201 on Saturday as 334 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said. Four more people succumbed to the infection, pushing the state's coronavirus death toll to 1,857, he said.

As many as 194 new cases were reported in quarantine centers, while 140 infections were detected during contact tracing, the official said. Sundergarh district reported the highest number of new cases at 40, followed by Khurda (30) and Sambalpur (30), he said.

The fresh fatalities were reported in Khurda, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, and Sundergarh districts, the official said. Fifty-three coronavirus patients have died due to comorbidities so far, he said.

Khurda district, under which Bhubaneswar falls, has so far reported the highest number of coronavirus fatalities at 319, followed by Ganjam (246) and Sundergarh (164), the official said. Odisha now has 2,913 active coronavirus cases, while 3,23,378 people have recovered from the disease so far, he said.

The state has so far tested over 67.99 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 29,848 on Friday, the official said, adding Odisha's positivity rate stands at 4.83 percent. Meanwhile, the Cuttack district administration has declared Nuasahi village in Kantapada block a new containment zone after 14 residents tested positive for the infection and one succumbed to the disease, another official said.

The containment measures will remain in force till January 4, he said.