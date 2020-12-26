Left Menu
1,006 new COVID-19 cases in MP, nine deaths, 1,129 recoveries

With 25,812 samples tested in the state since Friday evening, the overall number of tests rose to 45.05 lakh.Coronavirus figures of MP are as follows Total cases 2,37,406, new cases 1,006, death toll 3,545, recovered 2,23,532, active cases 10,329, number of tests so far 45,05,014..

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 26-12-2020 20:13 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 20:13 IST
1,006 new COVID-19 cases in MP, nine deaths, 1,129 recoveries

Madhya Pradesh on Saturday reported 1,006 new coronavirus cases, taking its caseload to 2,37,406, a health official said. With nine more people succumbing to the viral infection, the death toll rose to 3,545, he said.

A total of 1,129 patients were discharged from hospitals since Friday evening, taking the state's overall recovery count to 2,23,532. Of new fatalities, two patients each died in Indore and Bhopal, and one each in Jabalpur, Ratlam, Betul, Chhindwara and Jhabua districts, the official said.

Of 1,006 new cases, Indore accounted for 301 and Bhopal 240. The number of cases in Indore district rose to 53,624, including 857 deaths, while Bhopal's case tally stood at 38,435 with 567 fatalities.

Indore now has 3,549 active cases while this figure for Bhopal is 2,087. With 25,812 samples tested in the state since Friday evening, the overall number of tests rose to 45.05 lakh.

Coronavirus figures of MP are as follows: Total cases 2,37,406, new cases 1,006, death toll 3,545, recovered 2,23,532, active cases 10,329, number of tests so far 45,05,014..

