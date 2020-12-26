Left Menu
Development News Edition

2,854 new coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, 60 deaths

The state also reported 60 fatalities, taking its death toll due to the pandemic to 49,189, he said.A total of 1,526 patients were discharged after treatment, taking the tally of recovered people to 18,07,824.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-12-2020 21:01 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 21:01 IST
2,854 new coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, 60 deaths

Maharashtra's COVID-19 caseload rose to 19,16,236 on Saturday as it recorded 2,854 new cases, a health official said. The state also reported 60 fatalities, taking its death toll due to the pandemic to 49,189, he said.

A total of 1,526 patients were discharged after treatment, taking the tally of recovered people to 18,07,824. There are 58,091 active patients in the state now.

Mumbai city reported 536 new cases during the day, which pushed its overall case count to 2,90,336, while its death toll rose to 11,068 with 12 new fatalities. With 50,282 new tests, the number of samples tested in the state went up to 1,24,51,919.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 19,16,236, new cases: 2,854, death toll: 49,189, discharged: 18,07,824, active cases: 58,091, people tested so far: 1,24,51,919..

TRENDING

3 UN peacekeepers killed, 2 injured in attack in Central African Republic

Antibodies target different part of coronavirus in severe COVID-19 cases: Study

Odd News Roundup: Christmas cheer with taxi driver and canine; aquarium gets surprise Santa visit and more

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine distribution started in Canada by FedEX, Innomar Strategies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rajasthan prepared for vaccination drive, says CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan is all geared up for the Covid-19 vaccination drive under the governments protocol and guidelines, according to chief minister Ashok Gehlot. The preparations of Covid vaccination are going well in the state. We have prepared the s...

Getting India cap was biggest achievement of my life: Siraj

Debutant pacer Mohammed Siraj on Saturday termed receiving the India Test cap as his lifes biggest achievement and underlined the immense support that he received from stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane on the opening day of the second Test he...

Political patronage writ large: Irani's lawyer on case filed by shooter

Union Minister Smriti Iranis legal counsel Kirat Nagra on Saturday said the case filed against her by shooter Vartika Singh is based on the most bizarre and mischievous set of falsehoods and that political patronage is writ large on the mat...

UK records 210 more COVID-19 deaths, cases rise to 34,693

The United Kingdom recorded 210 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday, down from 570 the day before, while cases rose 1,968 to 34,693, the government said, citing partial data. The latest R number is estimated at 1.1 to 1.3, the government said.The U...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020