Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two more UK returnees test Covid positive in Telangana

Two United Kingdom returnees and three of their contacts, tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday, taking the tally for such cases in the state to 18.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 26-12-2020 21:29 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 21:29 IST
Two more UK returnees test Covid positive in Telangana
Dr G.Srinivasa Rao, Director Public Health and Family Welfare, Telangana (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Two United Kingdom returnees and three of their contacts, tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday, taking the tally for such cases in the state to 18. Director of the State Department of Public Health and Family Welfare, Dr G Srinivasa Rao told reporters, "Two more of the UK returnees who underwent Covid tests have been confirmed positive. Both are from Malkajgiri district. A total of 18 people have been diagnosed with the coronavirus so far. Among the positive candidates, four were from Hyderabad, six from Medchal Malkajgiri district, two from Jagityal district, one each from Manchiryala, Nalgonda, Rangareddy, Sangareddy, Siddipet and Warangal urban districts."

Dr Rao further said: "The Telangana Medical Health Department is on high alert in the wake of the arrival of a new strain of coronavirus. We use tracing, testing and treatment to prevent the spread of the virus." "We are collecting details of those from the United Kingdom and examining their health condition. Since December 9, 1,216 people have come to Telangana from the UK. We identified 937 of them and performed corona tests," he added.

He further said: "We kept 18 people in special wards in various hospitals. We identified 18 out of 79 people who were hypersensitive, placed them in quarantine and examined their health condition. Three contacts have tested Covid-19 positive among them." "Samples of all those who came positive were sent to Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) for genome sequencing to find out which virus were they affected from. The results will come in another two days," he added.

Dr Rao further informed: "Of those who returned from the UK, 92 were from other states. We have provided information to the respective states. Details of the other 184 are not comprehensive. Their addresses and phone numbers are incorrect. We are trying to trace them all." "Those who have come directly to the state from the UK after December 9 or have travelled through the UK are kindly requested to provide their details by calling 040-24651119 or WhatsApp to 9154170960. Medical health staff go to their home and perform medical tests," he added.

Last week, the new strain of the coronavirus was detected in the UK. As per the experts, this strain is more transmissible than other SARS-CoV-2 variants. A total of 317 new Covid-19 cases, 536 discharges and two deaths were reported in Telangana on Friday, said the State Health Department. (ANI)

TRENDING

3 UN peacekeepers killed, 2 injured in attack in Central African Republic

Antibodies target different part of coronavirus in severe COVID-19 cases: Study

Odd News Roundup: Christmas cheer with taxi driver and canine; aquarium gets surprise Santa visit and more

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine distribution started in Canada by FedEX, Innomar Strategies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rajasthan prepared for vaccination drive, says CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan is all geared up for the Covid-19 vaccination drive under the governments protocol and guidelines, according to chief minister Ashok Gehlot. The preparations of Covid vaccination are going well in the state. We have prepared the s...

Getting India cap was biggest achievement of my life: Siraj

Debutant pacer Mohammed Siraj on Saturday termed receiving the India Test cap as his lifes biggest achievement and underlined the immense support that he received from stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane on the opening day of the second Test he...

Political patronage writ large: Irani's lawyer on case filed by shooter

Union Minister Smriti Iranis legal counsel Kirat Nagra on Saturday said the case filed against her by shooter Vartika Singh is based on the most bizarre and mischievous set of falsehoods and that political patronage is writ large on the mat...

UK records 210 more COVID-19 deaths, cases rise to 34,693

The United Kingdom recorded 210 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday, down from 570 the day before, while cases rose 1,968 to 34,693, the government said, citing partial data. The latest R number is estimated at 1.1 to 1.3, the government said.The U...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020