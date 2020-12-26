COVID-19: 12 more deaths, 307 new cases in Punjab

Twelve more fatalities due to coronavirus were reported in Punjab on Saturday, pushing the death toll to 5,281, while 307 fresh cases took the infection count in the state to 1,65,126. There are now 4,436 active COVID-19 cases in the state, according to a medical bulletin.

Mohali reported 61 new cases, Ludhiana 38 and Jalandhar 37, among cases recorded in other parts of the state. A total of 564 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, taking the number of cured persons to 1,55,409, as per the bulletin.

Fifteen critical patients are on ventilator support while 71 are on oxygen support, it stated. A total of 38,02,080 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, the bulletin said.