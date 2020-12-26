Himachal Pradesh's COVID-19 death toll crosses 900-mark

The death toll due to COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh crossed the 900-mark on Saturday after 11 more people died, the Health Department data said. The state also reported 222 fresh cases, taking the infection tally to 54,281.

Four deaths were reported from Shimla, three from Solan and one each from Una, Lahaul-Spiti, Hamirpur and Bilaspur. Of them, eight were men and three women aged between 38 and 75. Also, 266 more patients recovered from the disease on Saturday, pushing the total number of recoveries to 49,040.

The death toll has reached 902 and 35 people have migrated. The state has 4,292 active COVID-19 cases..