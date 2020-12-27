Left Menu
115 new cases push Sikkim's COVID-19 tally to 5,799

Sikkims COVID-19 tally rose to 5,799 on Saturday as 115 more people tested positive for the infection, an official said. The Himalayan state has so far tested over 68,044 samples for COVID-19, including 270 in the last 24 hours, the official added.

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 27-12-2020 00:28 IST | Created: 27-12-2020 00:28 IST
115 new cases push Sikkim's COVID-19 tally to 5,799

Sikkim's COVID-19 tally rose to 5,799 on Saturday as 115 more people tested positive for the infection, an official said. East Sikkim reported the highest number of new cases at 111, followed by three in South and one in West Sikkim districts, state IEC member Sonam Bhutia said.

Sikkim now has 517 active cases, while 5,063 people have been cured of the disease, 125 patients have succumbed to the infection and 94 have migrated to other states, he said. The Himalayan state has so far tested over 68,044 samples for COVID-19, including 270 in the last 24 hours, the official added.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

