South Korea reports 970 new coronavirus cases -KDCA

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 27-12-2020 06:16 IST | Created: 27-12-2020 06:16 IST
South Korea reported 970 new coronavirus cases for Saturday, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said on Sunday, bringing the national tally to 56,872 cases, with 808 deaths. That is the smallest in five days but still not far off from the record 1,241 infections logged on Friday.

The government plans to hold a meeting on Sunday when it may tighten distancing rules to the toughest level for the greater Seoul area.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

