472 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths in Telangana

The samples tested per million population was over 1.80 lakh, the bulletin said.The case fatality rate in the state was 0.53 per cent, while it was 1.4 per cent at the national level.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 27-12-2020 10:18 IST | Created: 27-12-2020 10:18 IST
(Eds: rpting after adding figures in 1st para) Hyderabad, Dec 27 (PTI): Telangana reported 472 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to over 2.84 lakh (2,84,863), while two fatalities pushed the toll to 1,531, the state government said on Sunday. Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for most number of cases with 106, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri and Rangareddy with 45 and 44 respectively, a government bulletin said on Sunday, providing details as of 8 pm on December 26.

Over 2.76 lakh (2,76,753) people have recovered from the disease so far. As many as6,579 patients are under treatment and 37,347 samples were tested on Saturday.

Cumulatively, over 67.23 lakh samples have been tested. The samples tested per million population was over 1.80 lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.53 per cent, while it was 1.4 per cent at the national level. The recovery rate in Telangana was 97.15 per cent, while it was 95.8 per cent in the country.

