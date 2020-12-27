Guidelines for New Year celebrations will be issued on Dec 28: Karnataka Minister

The Karnataka government willissue guidelines for new year celebrations on December 28, toprevent further spread of coronavirus, Home Minister BasavarajBommai said on Sunday

Addressing media, Bommai said, ''The guidelines will beissued tomorrow (Monday). The objective is to avoid hugecongregation of people at public places giving room forcoronavirus to spread rapidly.'' To a query, the minister said organising large parties atpublic places will be prohibited

The state, which has witnessed substantial reduction inthe COVID-19 cases, is on the guard following the emergence of new variant of the virus in Britain.