Delhi records 757 fresh COVID-19 cases; positivity rate 1%

The number again dropped to 758 on Friday and 655 on Saturday, the lowest in over four months.The 757 fresh cases on Sunday came out of the 75,210 tests conducted the previous day, including 40,742 RT-PCR tests and 34,468 rapid antigen tests, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2020 22:56 IST | Created: 27-12-2020 22:56 IST
Delhi recorded 757 fresh COVID-19 cases and 16 more fatalities due to the disease on Sunday, even as the positivity rate stood at 1.01 per cent, authorities said. The city's infection tally mounted to 6,22,851 and the death toll reached 10,453, they said, adding that over 75,210 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Saturday.

On Monday, 803 coronavirus cases were reported. A total of 939 cases were recorded on Tuesday and 871 on Wednesday. However, 1,063 cases were reported on Thursday. The number again dropped to 758 on Friday and 655 on Saturday, the lowest in over four months.

The 757 fresh cases on Sunday came out of the 75,210 tests conducted the previous day, including 40,742 RT-PCR tests and 34,468 rapid antigen tests, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department. On August 17, the national capital had recorded 787 COVID-19 cases. The city had reported 652 coronavirus cases on August 16.

The tally of active cases in the national capital dropped to 6,713 on Sunday from 6,921 on Saturday. The highest single-day spike in the city till date -- 8,593 cases -- was reported on November 11.

According to the bulletin, of the total number of 18,774 beds in COVID hospitals, 16,246 are vacant. The Delhi government has significantly ramped up testing in the past few weeks, with the count crossing the 60,000-mark several times.

The number of tests done per million as on Sunday was over 4.39 lakh, while the total number of tests stood at over 83.5 lakh. The bulletin said 6,05,685 patients have recovered, have been discharged or have migrated from the city so far.

The number of containment zones in Delhi dropped to 4,931 on Sunday from 4,975 on Saturday, the authorities added. PTI GVS SRY.

