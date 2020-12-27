Left Menu
Development News Edition

South Africa's total COVID-19 cases cross 1 million mark

South Africa's total coronavirus infections since the first case in March crossed a million on Sunday, its Health Ministry said, just days after a new faster spreading variant was confirmed to be present in the country.

Reuters | Cape Town | Updated: 28-12-2020 00:18 IST | Created: 27-12-2020 23:58 IST
South Africa's total COVID-19 cases cross 1 million mark
Representative picture. Image Credit: Unsplash

South Africa's total coronavirus infections since the first case in March crossed a million on Sunday, its Health Ministry said, just days after a new faster spreading variant was confirmed to be present in the country. The grim milestone comes nine days after the country, the worst hit in Africa, reported 900,000 cases. The country had taken two weeks to reach 900,000 from the 800,000 seen early in December.

Several hospitals and medical centres have reported wards overflowing with patients with many healthcare workers cancelling their vacations to tackle a huge influx of patients. Mediclinic International Plc, among the top three private hospital networks in the country, said on Sunday that a severe rise in cases had placed a very heavy strain on available healthcare resources including staff, equipment and beds to provide intensive treatment for seriously ill patients.

"The numbers of patients seeking care within our hospitals has exceeded previous numbers during the first peak and the majority of our ICU and High Care units are operating at capacity," the company said, referring to the Western Cape province. The new variant, referred to as 501.V2, was discovered by a network of scientists around South Africa who have been tracking the genetics of the virus. The variant appears to be focused in the south and southeast of the country and has been dominating findings from samples collected since October, they say.

The Coronavirus Command Council, the top government body monitoring the disease, met on Sunday to decide on whether further measures such a tighter lockdown or stricter rules on public movement should be imposed, according to local media News24. "Today, we have breached one million cumulative cases of COVID-19 in South Africa, with a cumulative total of 1,004,413 cases reported," the ministry said in a statement late Sunday.

The total number of deaths touched 26,735. For an interactive graphic, click https://tmsnrt.rs/2Kx1cMO

The number of daily rise in infections has already crossed the July peak when the cases topped just shy of 14,000. Daily infections on Dec. 25 was the highest so far with 14,796 cases. Since the new variant was announced, several countries cancelled flights to the country, pounding the already bruised travel and tourism sector.

TRENDING

Italy kicks off vaccinations against COVID-19 in Rome

Nashville explosion investigation prompts FBI to search home

FACTBOX-European Union launches its COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Prices of TV and appliances likely to go up by around 10% from January

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Turkish lawmakers pass bill monitoring civil society groups

Turkeys parliament approved a law Sunday that would increase government monitoring of civil society groups, which rights groups have warned would violate the freedom of association. Newly introduced articles on associations and foundations,...

Top associate of Russia's Navalny released from detention

A top associate of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was released from detention Sunday and said she was charged with trespassing after entering the apartment building of an alleged security operative who inadvertently revealed detai...

Bihar wins award for transferring money to beneficiaries' accounts in COVID time

The Bihar governments initiative to transfer financial assistance directly to the accounts of beneficiaries during the COVID-19 pandemic has made its departments winners of the Digital India Awards, instituted by the central government, thi...

Pakistan opposition parties hold massive rallies on Benazir Bhutto's death anniversary

Leaders of Pakistans Opposition alliance held massive rallies against the Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government in Sindh province on Sunday, marking the 13th death anniversary of former premier Benazir Bhutto. Speaking at a public meetin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020