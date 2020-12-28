Left Menu
Japan PM says 'virus recognises no holidays', urges ministers' vigilance

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 28-12-2020 14:34 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 14:18 IST
Japan PM says 'virus recognises no holidays', urges ministers' vigilance
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Monday asked his ministers to remain ready to implement measures to prevent the further spread of coronavirus infections, after daily case numbers hit a string of record highs in recent days.

"The virus recognises no year-end or New Year holidays. I ask each minister to raise the level of their sense of urgency and thoroughly carry out counter measures," Suga told a meeting of the government's taskforce on coronavirus responses.

