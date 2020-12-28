Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU says Pfizer to complete supply of first 200 mln COVID shots to Europe by Sept

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 28-12-2020 17:08 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 16:55 IST
EU says Pfizer to complete supply of first 200 mln COVID shots to Europe by Sept
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The distribution of an initial 200 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech will be completed for the European Union by September, a spokesman for the EU Commission said on Monday.

"Distribution of the full 200 million doses is scheduled to be completed by September 2021," the spokesman told Reuters in an emailed statement.

He added that talks were underway to agree the delivery of a further 100 million additional doses which are optional under the contract sealed with the two companies.

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Central African Republic votes under threat; Turkish parliament passes associations oversight and more

Italy kicks off vaccinations against COVID-19 in Rome

FACTBOX-European Union launches its COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Nashville explosion investigation prompts FBI to search home

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-S&P, Nasdaq futures at record levels as Trump signs stimulus aid bill

Futures tracking the SP 500 and the Nasdaq were at record levels on Monday as President Donald Trumps move to sign into law a long-awaited 2.3 trillion pandemic aid bill bolstered bets on a vaccine-led economic recovery.In a sudden reversal...

Assam faced 56 instances of land encroachment by neighbouring states in 2020: state govt in assembly.

Assam faced 56 instances of land encroachment by neighbouring states in 2020 state govt in assembly....

EU Ambassadors approve provisional application of post-Brexit trade agreement

The European Union Ambassadors have approved the provisional application of the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement as of January 1, 2021, Germanys permanent representative Sebastian Fischer said on Monday. Green light for BrexitDeal EU A...

BJP not targeting Rahul Gandhi as 'people have already rejected him': V Muraleedharan

Reacting sharply to Congress leader Rahul Gandhis Italy visit amid the farmers protest and a day before the partys foundation day on Monday, Union Minister V Muraleedharan said the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP is not targeting the Wayanad MP ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020