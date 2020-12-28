Left Menu
Development News Edition

S.Korea to accelerate virus vaccine efforts as first U.K. variant detected

South Korean officials are vowing to speed up efforts to launch a public coronavirus vaccination programme as the country on Monday announced it had detected its first cases of the virus variant linked to the rapid rise in infections in Britain.

Reuters | Updated: 28-12-2020 18:33 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 18:12 IST
S.Korea to accelerate virus vaccine efforts as first U.K. variant detected
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

South Korean officials are vowing to speed up efforts to launch a public coronavirus vaccination programme as the country on Monday announced it had detected its first cases of the virus variant linked to the rapid rise in infections in Britain. The new variant, thought to be more transmissible than others currently circulating, was found in three people who had entered South Korea from London on Dec. 22, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said on Monday.

South Korea will extend a ban on direct flights from Britain for another week until Jan. 7, and will require any passengers arriving from that country or South Africa to undergo testing before departure, officials announced on Monday. Overall the KDCA reported 808 new cases as of midnight Sunday, the lowest since a record 1,241 infections were logged on Friday.

Authorities cautioned that the drop may be due to less testing done over the weekend and the Christmas holiday, and said on Sunday they would be extending social distancing measures until early January. South Korea's government has faced mounting domestic criticism over its vaccine procurement and rollout plans, which call for the first vaccinations to begin in the first quarter of next year, months after places such as the United States and the European Union.

Meanwhile, the first shipment of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines was distributed to three military treatment facilities across U.S. military bases in South Korea, U.S. Forces Korea said on Twitter. They added that South Korea is one of four overseas locations in the Department of Defense's initial phased distribution plan. Negative views of the vaccine plans was one of the leading reasons that drove President Moon Jae-in's disapproval rating to an all-time high of nearly 60%, pollster Realmeter said on Monday.

Regulators will shorten the period required to approve vaccines and treatments from an average of 180 days to as little as 40 days, the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety announced on Sunday. An additional approval process for the distribution and sale of vaccines, which usually takes several months, will be shortened to around 20 days, the ministry said.

Medical workers and elderly residents will begin receiving the vaccinations in February, and plans to vaccinate the broader public are accelerating, Moon said on Monday. "There are concerns that our country hasn't secured enough vaccines or that the vaccinations will be delayed. This is not true," Moon told a meeting with his top aides, according to a statement. "We are making efforts to advance the timeline for adopting vaccines."

South Korea's plans call for it to buy enough doses to eventually vaccinate 46 million people, or more than 85% of its population. Authorities have said they expect South Korea's population to reach a level of herd immunity through the vaccines as fast or faster than many other countries.

South Korea has reported a total of 57,680 coronavirus cases, with 819 deaths.

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Central African Republic votes under threat; Turkish parliament passes associations oversight and more

Italy kicks off vaccinations against COVID-19 in Rome

FACTBOX-European Union launches its COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Nashville explosion investigation prompts FBI to search home

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

After Trump backs down on stimulus bill, Democrats aim for higher relief checks

Democrats in the U.S. Congress on Monday will try to push through expanded 2,000 pandemic relief payments for Americans after President Donald Trump backed down from a fight with lawmakers that could have shut down the federal government. I...

Rajasthan health minister hospitalised after having abdominal discomfort

Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma was admitted to a government hospital here on Monday due to abdominal discomfortHe was diagnosed with an infection in his intestines after undergoing some tests like sonography and CT scan at Sawai Man...

COVID vaccination mock drill in four states; Administration tests delivery mechanism for any lacunae

As the country eagerly awaits a likely coronavirus vaccination drive in January, at least 125 intended beneficiaries each in four states who had registered on the Co-WIN App were on Tuesday sent SMSes informing them about the time and place...

Russian central bank chief flags equality problem, pledges action

The Russian central bank will launch a programme to help female employees balance their careers with family life after complaints from some female staff that they are promoted less often than men, Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Monday. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020