21 inmates of Bareilly Central Jail test positive for coronavirus

PTI | Bareilly | Updated: 28-12-2020 18:51 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 18:51 IST
As many as 49 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported from Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district with 21 that of inmates in Bareilly Central Jail, officials said on Monday

DIG of Bareilly Central Jail Anand Pandey said, ''Every Sunday, routine check-up is done, and 21 inmates have tested positive. The inmates, who have tested positive have been put in another barrack in the jail, and they are being treated.'' The central jail was sanitised while efforts are on to ascertain which inmate first got the coronavirus, he said.

