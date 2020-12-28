Left Menu
Uttarakhand CM admitted to AIIMS in Delhi

The chief minister, who was in home isolation since December 18 after testing positive for the infectious disease, was shifted to the Government Doon Medical College here after he developed fever on Sunday evening.His physician Bisht said the chief minister is alright, adding that his fever has also gone down since Sunday night but there is a slight infection in his lungs.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 28-12-2020 19:11 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 19:11 IST
Uttarakhand CM admitted to AIIMS in Delhi

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, who tested positive for COVID-19 recently, was admitted to Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Monday with an infection in his lungs. He was taken to Delhi in a helicopter in the morning on the advice of doctors after a slight infection was found in his lungs, an official said here. Rawat has undergone some important tests at the AIIMS, he added.

Rawat's physician NS Bisht is also with him, the official said. The chief minister, who was in home isolation since December 18 after testing positive for the infectious disease, was shifted to the Government Doon Medical College here after he developed fever on Sunday evening.

His physician Bisht said the chief minister is alright, adding that his fever has also gone down since Sunday night but there is a slight infection in his lungs..

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

