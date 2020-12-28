Left Menu
Development News Edition

One more succumbs to COVID-19 in Muzaffarnagar, toll 101

One more coronavirus patient died here on Monday, taking the overall toll to 101, while 38 new cases were reported pushing the tally to 7,972, officials said. She said 41 people recovered during the day, taking the overall recovery in the district to 7,506.The district now has 365 active coronavirus patients..

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 28-12-2020 19:57 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 19:47 IST
One more succumbs to COVID-19 in Muzaffarnagar, toll 101
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

One more coronavirus patient died here on Monday, taking the overall toll to 101, while 38 new cases were reported pushing the tally to 7,972, officials said. The said the deceased was a 75-year-old man from Gandhi Colony here. The man was admitted to the Muzaffarnagar Medical College and Hospital on Sunday and he passed away on Monday, the official said. Meanwhile, 38 more cases were reported on the day, taking the total number of infection in the district to 7,972, they said.

District Magistrate Selvakumari Jayarajan said a total of 494 test results were received on Monday of which 38 were positive. She said 41 people recovered during the day, taking the overall recovery in the district to 7,506.

The district now has 365 active coronavirus patients..

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Central African Republic votes under threat; Turkish parliament passes associations oversight and more

Italy kicks off vaccinations against COVID-19 in Rome

FACTBOX-European Union launches its COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Nashville explosion investigation prompts FBI to search home

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Park Hotels Group launches mid-segment brand Zone Connect

The Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Group, which runs The Park branded five-star hotels, is going aggressive on small towns with a souped down version of its four-star offering Zone and has signed up three properties for the same, a top compa...

Maha: Man held for raping woman he met on online dating app

A man was arrested for allegedlyraping and assaulting a woman he met on a popular onlinedating app, police in Pune said on MondayAs per the victims complaint, the two met at arestaurant on December 27 where he forced her to consumealcohol, ...

'Cyber Yodha' to train people to fight cyber crime launched

In a first in Telangana, Cyber Yoddha, a program aimed at creating awareness and empowering citizens by training them to fight cybercrimes, was launched by the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate here on Monday. It was launched in collaborati...

Health Ministry launches India's first fully indigenous pneumococcal vaccine

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan Monday inaugurated Indias first Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine PCV in a bid to prevent about 67,800 child mortality under 5 years of age in India from pneumococcal diseases every year. The vaccine is deve...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020