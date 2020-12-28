One more succumbs to COVID-19 in Muzaffarnagar, toll 101

One more coronavirus patient died here on Monday, taking the overall toll to 101, while 38 new cases were reported pushing the tally to 7,972, officials said. The said the deceased was a 75-year-old man from Gandhi Colony here. The man was admitted to the Muzaffarnagar Medical College and Hospital on Sunday and he passed away on Monday, the official said. Meanwhile, 38 more cases were reported on the day, taking the total number of infection in the district to 7,972, they said.

District Magistrate Selvakumari Jayarajan said a total of 494 test results were received on Monday of which 38 were positive. She said 41 people recovered during the day, taking the overall recovery in the district to 7,506.

The district now has 365 active coronavirus patients..