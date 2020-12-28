Left Menu
COVID-19: Delhi records 564 fresh cases, lowest in 7 months; positivity rate below 1 pc

The national capital had reported 412 cases on May 26, according to the Health Departments data.The citys caseload mounted to 6,23,415 and the death toll due to the coronavirus infection rose to 10,474, the authorities said, adding that over 57,463 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Sunday.

Delhi recorded 564 fresh COVID-19 cases, the lowest in seven months, and 21 more fatalities due to the disease on Monday, even as the positivity rate stood at 0.98 per cent, authorities said. The national capital had reported 412 cases on May 26, according to the Health Department's data.

The city's caseload mounted to 6,23,415 and the death toll due to the coronavirus infection rose to 10,474, the authorities said, adding that over 57,463 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Sunday. Delhi had reported 757 cases on Sunday, 655 on Saturday, 758 on Friday and 1,063 on Thursday.

As many as 32,484 RT-PCR tests and 24,979 rapid antigen tests were conducted on Sunday, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi Health Department. The tally of active cases in the national capital dropped to 6,297 on Monday from 6,713 on Sunday.

The highest single-day spike in the city till date -- 8,593 cases -- was reported on November 11. According to the bulletin, of the total number of 18,774 beds in COVID hospitals, 16,275 are vacant.

The Delhi government has significantly ramped up testing in the past few weeks, with the count crossing the 60,000-mark on several times. The number of tests done per million as on Monday was over 4.42 lakh, while the total number of tests stood at over 84 lakh.

The cumulative positivity rate stands at 7.41 per cent and the fatality rate was 1.68 per cent. The bulletin said 6,06,644 patients have recovered, have been discharged or have migrated from the city so far.

The number of containment zones in Delhi dropped to 4,563 on Monday from 4,931 on Sunday, the authorities said..

