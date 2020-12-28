Left Menu
205 more test COVID-19 positive in U'khand; tally 89,850

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 28-12-2020 20:08 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 20:05 IST
205 more test COVID-19 positive in U'khand; tally 89,850
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

The COVID-19 death toll in Uttarakhand rose to 1,489 on Monday with six more fatalities, while 205 new cases pushed the infection tally to 89,850, a health bulletin issued here said

Dehradun district reported the highest 83 cases, followed by 36 in Nainital, Haridwar 20, Udham Singh Nagar 17, Champawat 13, Uttarkashi 12, Pauri eight, Chamoli seven, Bageshwar four, Pithoragarh three and Tehri two, it said. Six more COVID-19 patients died in the state, taking the toll so far to 1,489, the bulletin said

A total of 81,688 infected people have recuperated, 1,162 have migrated out of the state and 5,511 are under treatment, it added.

