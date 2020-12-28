Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lebanon reserving nearly 2 million coronavirus vaccines

Lebanons health minister said Monday his country has reserved nearly 2 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to fight the coronavirus, an amount that covers up to 20 of Lebanese. Lebanon has also signed up for another 1.5 million vaccines with COVAX, the World Health Organization-led partnership with humanitarian organizations that aims to provide vaccines for up to 20 of the population of poor countries hit hard by the pandemic.

PTI | Beirut | Updated: 28-12-2020 21:09 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 20:58 IST
Lebanon reserving nearly 2 million coronavirus vaccines
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Lebanon's health minister said Monday his country has reserved nearly 2 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to fight the coronavirus, an amount that covers up to 20% of Lebanese. Hamad Hassan said in a news conference his government has been negotiating with the company to acquire the vaccines and that they are expected to be in Lebanon by February. The deal was expected to be signed Monday.

Lebanon is reeling from a historic economic crisis that has left the highly indebted government short on cash and foreign currency. Foreign donors and supporters have refrained from bankrolling the government deficit demanding major reforms, which have failed to materialize because of political jockeying among the countrys multiple power centers and sectarian groups. Assem Araji, the lawmaker who heads the parliamentary health committee, said the deal being negotiated is for $18 a dose, a price that takes into consideration Lebanons economic troubles. The $27 million deal would secure 1.5 million vaccines while the country negotiates to receive closer to 2 million.

Araji told The Associated Press the government is to pay a $4 million deposit at signing, expected Monday. It hopes to cover the rest with a World Bank loan that has been diverted to cover expenses related to the pandemic. Lebanon has also signed up for another 1.5 million vaccines with COVAX, the World Health Organization-led partnership with humanitarian organizations that aims to provide vaccines for up to 20% of the population of poor countries hit hard by the pandemic. Lebanon has deposited $4.3 million to secure the COVAX vaccines, Araji said.

Both vaccines would be offered for free in Lebanon. Commercially, hospitals and pharmacies can provide their own vaccines, Araji said.

Lebanon has a population of nearly 6 million, including over 1 million Syrian refugees. Araji said U.N. agencies would cover the refugee population. The country has seen a surge in coronavirus cases in recent weeks that has driven the number of reported infections to over 170,000 and more than 1,300 deaths. Lebanons health sector is also under strain amid the economic crunch and following this summers massive explosion in Beirut that temporarily knocked a number of hospitals out of service.

The government resigned in the wake of the Aug. 4 explosion, and is acting in a caretaker capacity, requiring approval from the president before signing the commercial deal with Pfizer. Lebanon has 12 refrigerators in which the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine can be stored between minus 80 degree Celsius and minus 60 degrees Celsius (minus 112° Fahrenheit and minus 76° Fahrenheit), and WHO has promised six more, Araji said.

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Central African Republic votes under threat; Turkish parliament passes associations oversight and more

Italy kicks off vaccinations against COVID-19 in Rome

FACTBOX-European Union launches its COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Nashville explosion investigation prompts FBI to search home

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Farmers raise slogans against Sukhbir Singh Badal, try to gherao him in Punjab

A group of farmers raised slogans against Shiromani Akali Dal SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal and tried to gherao him when he visited Gurdwara Sri Fatehgarh Sahib here on Monday. The farmers protesting against the Centres new farm laws al...

Punjab teacher cycles 225 km to join farmers' protest at Tikri border

Manoj Kumar, who is employed as a teacher in a government school in Punjabs Sangrur district, cycled 225 kilometres to reach Delhis Tikri border on Monday to express solidarity with the farmers who have been protesting the agricultural laws...

U.S. government appeals judge's order blocking TikTok restrictions

The U.S. government on Monday appealed a Dec. 7 order by a U.S. judge that blocked the U.S. Commerce Department from imposing restrictions on Chinese-owned short video-sharing app TikTok that would have effectively barred its use in the Uni...

Sports News Roundup: NBA veteran Young to play in China; Nets look to get back on track against Grizzlies and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Nets look to get back on track against GrizzliesKevin Durant and Kyrie Irving put together another dynamic scoring display, but for the first time in the young NBA season, it did not resu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020