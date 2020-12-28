Left Menu
Development News Edition

Turkey to get first Sinovac batch before Thursday, Erdogan says

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 28-12-2020 21:44 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 21:24 IST
Turkey to get first Sinovac batch before Thursday, Erdogan says
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Turkey will receive the first shipment of Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine from China before Thursday this week, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday, after the shipment was postponed for a couple of days.

Turkey has agreed to purchase 50 million doses of Sinovac's CoronaVac and had expected the first delivery of 3 million doses on Monday. It will also procure 4.5 million doses of the vaccine developed by BioNTech and Pfizer , with an option to get 30 million more doses later.

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Central African Republic votes under threat; Turkish parliament passes associations oversight and more

Italy kicks off vaccinations against COVID-19 in Rome

FACTBOX-European Union launches its COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Nashville explosion investigation prompts FBI to search home

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Horse racing-USADA calls horse racing integrity act 'new era' in sport

The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency said on Monday the recently-passed Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act HISA that will allow the body to oversee a national drug testing program for horse racing signifies a new era in the sport. HISA, which will...

2 arrested with over 100 kg of beef in UP's Fatehpur

Police arrested two men from the Hathgam police station area in this Uttar Pradesh district on Monday and seized over a quintal of beef from their possessionHathgam Station House Officer SHO Aditya Singh said acting on a tip-off, the police...

Army says fully capable of maintaining grave of 'national hero' Brig Mohammed Usman

The grave of Naushera ka Sher Brigadier Mohammed Usman, the seniormost officer who was killed in the Indo-Pak war of 1947-48, in Delhi has been found in a damaged state, as Army sources on Monday said it was fully capable of taking care of ...

Farmers raise slogans against Sukhbir Singh Badal, try to gherao him in Punjab

A group of farmers raised slogans against Shiromani Akali Dal SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal and tried to gherao him when he visited Gurdwara Sri Fatehgarh Sahib here on Monday. The farmers protesting against the Centres new farm laws al...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020