Italy reports 445 coronavirus deaths on Monday, 8,585 new cases

Italy reported 445 coronavirus-related deaths on Monday against 298 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections edged down to 8,585 from 8,913. There were 68,681 swab tests carried out in the past day, the ministry said, up from a previous 59,879.

Italy has seen an official total of 72,370 COVID-19 deaths since its outbreak came to light on Feb. 21, the highest toll in Europe and the fifth highest in the world. It has also reported 2.056 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 stood at 23,932 on Monday, up by 361 from the day before. There were 167 new admissions to intensive care units, compared with 148 on Sunday. The current number of intensive care patients decreased by 15 to 2,565, reflecting those who died or were discharged after recovery.

When Italy's second wave of the epidemic was accelerating fast in the first half of November, hospital admissions were rising by about 1,000 per day, while intensive care occupancy was increasing by about 100 per day. (Reporting By Gavin Jones)

