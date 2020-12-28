Maha govt issues COVID-19 protocols for tourism sector

The Maharashtra government on Monday issued COVID-19 protocols on safety, hygiene, booking and accommodation for the tourism sector. The SoP lays down that people above the age of 65, those with co-morbidities, pregnant women, children below the age of ten should stay home and venture out only for essential and health visits.

The management should communicate these guidelines to the visitors through promotional material and social media platforms, it said, adding that self declaration form will be mandatory for accommodation units. ''Tourists should strictly observe social distancing , family groups can stay together as long as they are six feet away from other individuals. Only asymptomatic tourists should venture outand those having even mild symptoms are advised to remain in isolation,'' it said.

The SOP lays down that tourists should not allow guests in their rooms, and staff of the accommodation units shall also not enter the guests' rooms unless necessary. ''The protocol says timings of the tourist facility should be checked and visits should be planned accordingly.

The Arogya setu app should be installed in the mobile devices of the tourists,'' the guidelines read. A COVID-19 team comprising representatives from the police, local bodies and other departments involved in tourism will be formed to enforce the guidelines, it added.