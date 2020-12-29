Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spain's COVID-19 death toll tops 50,000, infection rate drops

The death toll rose by 298 to 50,122, showed the first set of nationwide data released since Sunday's start of vaccination against the virus. The incidence of the virus measured over the past 14 days slipped to 246 cases per 100,000 people from 263 cases on Thursday after climbing steadily from a low of 189 cases on Dec. 10.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 29-12-2020 00:03 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 00:01 IST
Spain's COVID-19 death toll tops 50,000, infection rate drops
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Spain's death toll from the coronavirus crossed the 50,000 mark on Monday, while the number of infections per 100,000 people fell for the first time in nearly three weeks, health ministry data showed. A total of 24,462 new cases were logged since Thursday, bringing the total to nearly 1.88 million. The death toll rose by 298 to 50,122, showed the first set of nationwide data released since Sunday's start of vaccination against the virus.

The incidence of the virus measured over the past 14 days slipped to 246 cases per 100,000 people from 263 cases on Thursday after climbing steadily from a low of 189 cases on Dec. 10. Health Emergency Chief Fernando Simon told a news conference the figures showed a "stabilisation" in the level of contagion and a reduction in the number of deaths.

Still, he warned the data could be revised in the coming days, as the Christmas holidays likely caused some disruption to the statistics submitted by regional authorities.

TRENDING

AT&T aims to restore all service by end of Sunday after Nashville blast

Novavax''s COVID vaccine to be studied in the US

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 28

Flipkart's B2B businesses see significant growth amidst pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'He was not on our radar': authorities search for motive in Nashville blast

Federal, state and local law enforcement officers on Monday were searching for the motive behind a bombing that rocked Nashville on Christmas morning, with no concrete clues yet emerging as to why the 63-year-old suspect carried out his sui...

Be prepared for another, more severe pandemic: WHO officials

The next pandemic may be more severe, said Dr. Mike Ryan, head of the WHO Emergencies Program, adding that we need get our act together, because we live on a fragile planet, and in an increasingly complex society. Lets honour those weve l...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall St follows European stocks higher on stimulus, Brexit

Wall Street was on track to close at record highs on Monday, but crude prices lost ground as long-awaited pandemic relief and Brexit trade deals fueled investors risk appetite.U.S. equities followed the example of their European counterpart...

Three French soldiers killed in Mali on Monday -Elysee

Three French soldiers died while in operation in Mali on Monday when an improvised explosive device hit their armoured vehicle, the French Presidency said in a statement.The soldiers, on a mission in the southern region of Hombori, were par...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020