Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi prepared to face new COVID strain: Kejriwal

New Delhi, Dec 29 PTI Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday reassured the citys residents by asserting that the national capital is prepared to deal with the new mutant strain of the novel coronavirus. The citys caseload mounted to 6,23,415 and the death toll due to the coronavirus infection rose to 10,474, the authorities said, adding that over 57,463 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Sunday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2020 15:20 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 15:20 IST
Delhi prepared to face new COVID strain: Kejriwal

New Delhi, Dec 29 (PTI ) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday reassured the city's residents by asserting that the national capital is prepared to deal with the new mutant strain of the novel coronavirus. “Delhi has witnessed three waves of coronavirus and the third wave was an intense one when cases went up to 8,500 (fresh cases reported daily) but we managed to control it. We are fully prepared to deal with it,” Kejriwal told reporters in response to a question on preparedness for the new strain of COVID-19 that first emerged in the UK a few days ago.

Delhi recorded 564 fresh coronavirus cases, the lowest in seven months (on May 26, 412 fresh cases were reported), and 21 more fatalities due to the disease on Monday, even as the positivity rate stood at 0.98 per cent, according to the Health Department's data. The city's caseload mounted to 6,23,415 and the death toll due to the coronavirus infection rose to 10,474, the authorities said, adding that over 57,463 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Sunday.

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3: Netflix spokesperson says ‘may be in five years’

Is Prison Break Season 6 under development once again?

AT&T aims to restore all service by end of Sunday after Nashville blast

Novavax's COVID vaccine to be studied in the US

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SPECIAL REPORT-UAE emerges as hub for companies helping Venezuela avoid U.S. oil sanctions

In June, the United States imposed sanctions on half a dozen oil tankers managed by established shipping firms. It was a major escalation of American attempts to choke off Venezuelas oil trade.Within weeks, a little-known company based in t...

Second Indian state steps closer to enacting "Love Jihad" law

Lawmakers in a central Indian state controlled by Prime Minister Narendra Modis Hindu nationalist party approved legislation on Tuesday that would make pressuring a woman to convert to their husbands religion a crime punishable with impriso...

In pandemic, Fed showed its muscle in markets still matters

The U.S. Federal Reserves response to the coronavirus pandemic began on Feb. 28 with a 44-word statement of faith in the economy from Chair Jerome Powell, an old-school measure aimed at calming nosediving financial markets.Within weeks, tho...

UK flight suspension likely to be extended, says Aviation Minister

India is likely to extend the suspension of passenger flights to and from the United Kingdom to check the spread of the new strain of coronavirus, Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said Tuesday. The ministry had last week suspended all f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020