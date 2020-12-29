Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi: Samples of 15 who came from UK sent to check new strain of virus

Coronavirus test samples of 15 persons who recently arrived here from the UK and tested positive for COVID-19 have been sent for genome sequencing to check if they have contracted the new variant of the virus, sources said on Tuesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2020 18:16 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 18:16 IST
Delhi: Samples of 15 who came from UK sent to check new strain of virus

Coronavirus test samples of 15 persons who recently arrived here from the UK and tested positive for COVID-19 have been sent for genome sequencing to check if they have contracted the new variant of the virus, sources said on Tuesday. The results are expected in the next three-four days, they said.

The new strain of the virus was recently detected in UK and its presence has been reported in several countries, including in India. The Delhi government had earlier said that people who had arrived here recently from the UK are being traced and tested, and a separate institutional quarantine facility has been set up at the LNJP Hospital for positive cases.

''We have sent samples taken from 15 people who have tested positive after coming from the UK, for genome sequencing to check for the new strain. The results are expected in a couple of days,'' a source told PTI. Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday that six persons who returned to India from the UK have tested positive for the new mutated strain of coronavirus.

It said the UK variant genome of SARS-CoV-2 was detected in three samples in the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences Hospital (NIMHANS) Bengaluru, two in the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) in Hyderabad and one in the National Institute of Virology (NIV) Pune. All these persons have been kept in single-room isolation at designated healthcare facilities by respective state governments and their close contacts have also been put under quarantine, the ministry said. A comprehensive contact-tracing has been initiated for co-travellers, family contacts and others. Genome sequencing on other specimens is going on, it said. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had on December 23 said that people who had arrived here from the UK are being rigorously traced, and tested if anyone is showing slightest of COVID-19-like symptoms, even as he had asserted the situation in the city was under control with a much lower positivity rate.

Delhi recorded 564 fresh COVID-19 cases, the lowest in at least five months, and 21 more fatalities due to the disease on Monday, even as the positivity rate stood at 0.98 per cent, authorities said. The city's caseload mounted to 6,23,415 and the death toll due to the coronavirus infection rose to 10,474, they said.

The presence of the new UK variant has already been reported by Denmark, the Netherlands, Australia, Italy, Sweden, France, Spain, Switzerland, Germany, Canada, Japan, Lebanon and Singapore, so far. The ministry said that from November 25 to December 23 midnight, about 33,000 passengers disembarked at various Indian airports from the UK.

All these passengers are being tracked and subjected by states and UTs to RT-PCR tests. So far 114 have been found positive for COVID-19. These positive samples have been sent to 10 INSACOG labs (NIBMG Kolkata, ILS Bhubaneswar, NIV Pune, CCS Pune, CCMB Hyderabad, CDFD Hyderabad, InSTEM Bengaluru, NIMHANS Bengaluru, IGIB Delhi, NCDC Delhi) for genome sequencing. While it is known and expected that viruses constantly change through mutations leading to the emergence of new variants, preliminary analysis (based on epidemiological and mathematical model) in the UK suggests that this variant is significantly more transmissible than previously circulating variants.

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3: Netflix spokesperson says ‘may be in five years’

Is Prison Break Season 6 under development once again?

AT&T aims to restore all service by end of Sunday after Nashville blast

Novavax's COVID vaccine to be studied in the US

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Weather remains dry in UP, foggy conditions at isolated places

The weather remained dry in Uttar Pradesh with shallow to moderate fog recorded at isolated places in the past 24 hours, the meteorological office said on Tuesday. The Met office here said day temperatures fell appreciably over Kanpur, Mora...

Pent-up Demand for Cars not a One-time Festive Phenomenon, its here to Stay: FADA, ACKO, Ford, OLX at OLX Auto Talk 2.0

New Delhi India, December 29 ANINewsVoir Auto industry experts from FADA, Ford India, ACKO Insurance OLX Autos opine that pent-up demand for cars is not a one-time festive phenomenon and its here to stay. At a recently held industry discu...

No decision to stop flights from India, Singapore: Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka has not yet decided to stop flights from India and Singapore where the new strain of COVID-19 has reached from the UK, a top official said on Tuesday. The country is currently receiving less flights from India and Singapore as com...

Anti-farm bill demonstration lathi charged in Patna, several injured

Several people were injured here on Tuesday in a lathi charge at a busy crossing in the heart of the city when police personnel tried to stop a procession, taken out in protest against the farm laws from heading towards the Raj Bhavan. Traf...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020