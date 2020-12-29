Left Menu
Sweden registers 32,485 new COVID-19 cases, 205 deaths since Dec. 23

Sweden has registered 32,485 new coronavirus cases since Dec. 23, Health Agency statistics showed on Tuesday. The country registered 205 new deaths in the period, taking the total to 8,484.

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 29-12-2020 18:40 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 18:40 IST
Sweden has registered 32,485 new coronavirus cases since Dec. 23, Health Agency statistics showed on Tuesday.

The country registered 205 new deaths in the period, taking the total to 8,484. The deaths registered have typically occurred over several days and sometimes weeks. The Health Agency has said statistics over the Christmas period are less reliable than usual due to less testing and delays in reporting of deaths.

Sweden's death rate per capita is several times higher than that of its Nordic neighbours but lower than several European countries that opted for lockdowns.

