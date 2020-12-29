Left Menu
Dr Harsh Vardhan nominated as member on GAVI Board

Dr Harsh Vardhan will be representing the South East Area Regional Office(SEARO)/ Western Pacific Regional Office (WPRO) constituency on the GAVI Board.

Updated: 29-12-2020 19:00 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 19:00 IST
The Board normally meets twice a year in June and November/ December and holds an annual retreat, normally in March or April. Image Credit: Twitter(@IndiaDST)

Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare has been nominated by the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation (GAVI) as a member on the GAVI Board.

Dr Harsh Vardhan will be representing the South East Area Regional Office(SEARO)/ Western Pacific Regional Office (WPRO) constituency on the GAVI Board. The seat is currently held by Mr MyintHtwe of Myanmar. Dr Harsh Vardhan will be representing India from 1st January 2021 until 31st December 2023.

The Board normally meets twice a year in June and November/ December and holds an annual retreat, normally in March or April. All these meetings are normally attended in person.

The GAVI Board is responsible for the strategic direction and policy-making oversees the operations of the Vaccine Alliance and monitors programme implementation. With membership drawn from a range of partner organisations, as well as experts from the private sector, the Board provides a forum for balanced strategic decision making, innovation and partner collaboration.

GAVI, the Vaccine Alliance as part of its mission to save lives, reduce poverty and protect the world against the threat of epidemics, has helped vaccinate more than 822 million children in the world's poorest countries, preventing more than 14 million future deaths.

Dr Ngozi Okonjo-lweala presently serves as Chair of the GAVI Alliance Board.

(With Inputs from PIB)

