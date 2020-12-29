TN logs 957 new COVID-19 cases

Chennai, Dec 28 (PTI): After logging around 1000 fresh infections per day since mid-November,Tamil Nadu on Tuesday recorded 957 new COVID-19 cases, while 12 fatalities pushed the death toll to 12,092. With the addition of the new cases, the tally has gone up to 8,16,132, the health department said.

The state has been reporting less than 2,000 fresh cases per day since November 13 and it has been hovering around the 1,000 mark since then. Recoveries continued to outnumber the new infections with 1,065 people getting cured, totalling to 7,95,293, a bulletin said.

The number of active cases stood at 8,747. A total of 64,768 samples were tested on Tuesday, taking the cumulative total to 1,40,52,537 specimens examined so far.

According to the bulletin, six more returnees from the United Kingdom tested positive for the virus, taking the total number of such cases to 19. Eight were from Chennai, three each from Thanjavur and Madurai, two from Nilgiris, one each from Theni, Chengalpet and Nagapattinam.

The state capital logged 286 new COVID-19 infections while the rest were scattered across other districts. Chennai continued to top the list of the cases with 2,24,958 infections of more than 8.16 lakh cases reported in the state.

It also topped in the number of fatalities, accounting for 3,997 of the total 12,092 fatalities. Nine districts added new cases in single digits, while 29 districts reported zero fatalities.

Two of those who tested positive include returnees from Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, respectively.