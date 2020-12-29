Turkey's coronavirus death toll rises by 253 - ministry

Turkey's coronavirus death toll rose by 253 in the last 24 hours, Health Ministry data showed on Tuesday, bringing the total to 20,388.

The number of new cases stood at 15,805 in the same period, bringing total cases since the beginning of the pandemic to 2,178,580.

Ankara has imposed full weekend lockdowns and weekday curfews to curb infections. Turks will also be on lockdown from 9 p.m. on Dec. 31 to 5 a.m. on Jan. 4 as part of the measures.

