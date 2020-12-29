Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 in Delhi: 703 fresh cases, positivity rate 0.83 pc

Delhi recorded 703 fresh COVID-19 cases and 28 new fatalities on Tuesday, even as the positivity rate dropped to 0.83 per cent, authorities said. The infection tally in the city mounted to over 6.24 lakh and death toll rose to 10,502 on Tuesday, they said, adding that over 84,000 tests were conducted the previous day.From December 21-23, the daily cases count had been below the 1,000-mark.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2020 23:33 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 23:30 IST
COVID-19 in Delhi: 703 fresh cases, positivity rate 0.83 pc
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Delhi recorded 703 fresh COVID-19 cases and 28 new fatalities on Tuesday, even as the positivity rate dropped to 0.83 per cent, authorities said. The infection tally in the city mounted to over 6.24 lakh and death toll rose to 10,502 on Tuesday, they said, adding that over 84,000 tests were conducted the previous day.

From December 21-23, the daily cases count had been below the 1,000-mark. On December 21, 803 cases were reported; 939 on December 22 and 871 on December 23. However, on December 24, 1,063 cases were recorded, dropping again to 758 on December 25 and 655 on December 26. On December 27, 757 cases were recorded while on December 28, the daily cases count was 564, the lowest in the last five months.

The latest 703 cases came out the 84,889 tests conducted the previous day, including 42,863 RT-PCR tests and 42,026 rapid antigen tests, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department. On August 17, Delhi had recorded 787 cases, and 652 on August 16.

The active cases tally on Tuesday stood at 6,122. The bulletin said the total number of cases has climbed to 6,24,118, while the recovery rate stood at over 97 per cent.

The highest single-day spike till date -- 8,593 cases -- was reported on November 11. Meanwhile, sources said coronavirus test samples of 15 persons who recently arrived here from the UK and tested positive for COVID-19 have been sent for genome sequencing to check if they have contracted the new variant of the virus.

According to the Tuesday bulletin, out of the total number of 18,727 beds in COVID hospitals, 16,367 are vacant. It said 69 beds in COVID care centres are occupied by persons under quarantine, including travellers who have returned by Vande Bharat Mission and bubble flights.

The Delhi government had significantly ramped up testing in the past few weeks, with the count on several times crossing the 60,000-mark. The number of tests done per million, as on Monday was over 4.4 lakh, while the total number of tests stood at over 84 lakh.

The bulletin said 6,07,494 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far. The number of containment zones in Delhi dropped to 4,450 on Tuesday from 4,563 the previous day, authorities said.

The number of people in home isolation dropped to 2,976 on Tuesday from 3,153 the previous day. PTI KND SRY.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

American Airlines restarts U.S. commercial Boeing 737 MAX flights

Over 2.1 million in US receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

UPDATE 1-Indonesia secures vaccine deals with Pfizer, AstraZeneca

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU to buy extra 100 mln doses of Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine

The European Union will buy an extra 100 million doses of Pfizer and BioNTechs COVID-19 vaccine, bringing the total from the two firms to 300 million doses, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday.We decided to ta...

Hry Staff Selection Commission to issue fresh advt for recruitment of constables

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission HSSC will issue a fresh advertisement for the recruitment of police constables after it withdrew the previous one, with the government claiming that the move is aimed at giving an opportunity to the ca...

Germany says it needs third COVID vaccine to make inoculation universal

Germany could offer shots against the coronavirus to all who want them by the summer if a third vaccine from either Johnson Johnson, AstraZeneca or CureVac wins EU approval, Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Tuesday. Spahn was grilled dur...

U.S.'s COVID test requirement for UK travelers should extend to other nations -U.S. official

A senior U.S. public health official on Tuesday said the coronavirus testing the United States is requiring for travelers from Britain should probably be extended to other countries as well. I think that probably should be extended to other...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020