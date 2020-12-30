Brazil reports 58,718 new coronavirus cases, 1,111 additional deaths

Brazil recorded 58,718 additional confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 1,111 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

It was the worst daily death toll reported by the ministry since Sept. 15, adding to concerns of a growing second wave of infections in Latin America's largest country. Brazil has registered nearly 7.6 million cases of the virus since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 192,681, according to ministry data.