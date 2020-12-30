U.S. congressman-elect Letlow dies of COVID-19 - TV station

U.S. Representative-elect Luke Letlow of Louisiana has died of COVID-19, New Orleans TV station WDSU said on Tuesday, citing his campaign manager Andrew Bautsch.

Letlow, 41, announced on Dec. 18 that he had tested positive for the coronavirus. Letlow, a Republican, won a runoff election on Dec. 5 for the 5th District seat, which represents Northeast and Central Louisiana, and was due to be sworn in on Sunday.