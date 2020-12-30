Left Menu
Louisiana congressman-elect dies from COVID-19

Letlow spokesman Andrew Bautsch confirmed the congressman-elects death Tuesday at Ochsner-LSU Health Shreveport. The spokesman says that the family appreciates the numerous prayers and support over the past days. Letlow had won a December runoff election and was set to take office in January.

Luke Letlow, who was to have been Louisianas newest Republican member of the US House, has died from complications related to COVID-19 only days before being sworn into office. He was 41

Letlow spokesman Andrew Bautsch confirmed the congressman-elects death Tuesday at Ochsner-LSU Health Shreveport. The spokesman says that "the family appreciates the numerous prayers and support over the past days." Letlow had won a December runoff election and was set to take office in January. He was admitted to a Monroe hospital on Dec. 19 after testing positive for the coronavirus. He was later transferred to the Shreveport medical center and placed in intensive care. Letlow is survived by his wife, Julia Barnhill Letlow, and two children.

