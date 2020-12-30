Left Menu
Second vaccine clears path out of pandemic by spring - UK's Hancock

Reuters | London | Updated: 30-12-2020 13:22 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 12:55 IST
The Oxford University-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine approved by Britain on Wednesday provides a path out of the pandemic by the spring, by which time millions of vulnerable people will be protected, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said.

He said the recommended 12-week gap between the first and second doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca shot was "very helpful" because it enabled more people to be immunized with a first shot that offered a high level of protection on its own.

