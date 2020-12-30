Left Menu
Development News Edition

INSTANT VIEW 1-UK approves AstraZeneca/Oxford COVID-19 vaccine

An immune population by the Spring starts to look feasible." MATT HANCOCK, UK SECRETARY OF STATE FOR HEALTH AND SOCIAL CARE "This is a moment to celebrate British innovation - not only are we responsible for discovering the first treatment to reduce mortality for COVID-19, this vaccine will be made available to some of the poorest regions of the world at a low cost, helping protect countless people from this awful disease. "It is a tribute to the incredible UK scientists at Oxford University and AstraZeneca whose breakthrough will help to save lives around the world.

Reuters | Updated: 30-12-2020 13:29 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 13:06 IST
INSTANT VIEW 1-UK approves AstraZeneca/Oxford COVID-19 vaccine
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Britain on Wednesday became the first country in the world to approve a coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, as it battles a major winter surge driven by a new, highly contagious variant of the virus. DANNY ALTMANN, PROFESSOR OF IMMUNOLOGY, IMPERIAL COLLEGE LONDON

"Scientists don't use terms like 'game-changer' lightly, but that's what this is. Currently, the virus is once again proving that it can devastate by outrunning even our most draconian efforts to break transmission by limiting contact. To get out of this debacle there is no alternative to having a significant majority of the population carrying a high level of neutralising antibodies. With today's announcement, that comes within our grasp. "I await the modelling, but I suspect this will speed things by several months. An immune population by the Spring starts to look feasible."

MATT HANCOCK, UK SECRETARY OF STATE FOR HEALTH AND SOCIAL CARE "This is a moment to celebrate British innovation - not only are we responsible for discovering the first treatment to reduce mortality for COVID-19, this vaccine will be made available to some of the poorest regions of the world at a low cost, helping protect countless people from this awful disease.

"It is a tribute to the incredible UK scientists at Oxford University and AstraZeneca whose breakthrough will help to save lives around the world. I want to thank every single person who has been part of this British success story. While it is a time to be hopeful, it is so vital everyone continues to play their part to drive down infections."

TRENDING

Germany says it needs third COVID vaccine to make inoculation universal

One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

Over 2.1 million in US receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

American Airlines restarts U.S. commercial Boeing 737 MAX flights

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Registrations commence for media desirous of attending 51st IFFI

Registrations have commenced for media delegates desirous of attending the 51st edition of the International Film Festival of India, being held in Goa during between January 16 24, 2021.Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the 51st IFFI w...

Israel gives Pollard, its former spy in U.S., warm but low-key homecoming

A former U.S. Navy analyst who served 30 years in prison for spying on behalf of Israel emigrated there on Wednesday to a warm but low-key welcome by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Jonathan Pollards case put a rare strain on U.S.-Israel...

COVID: Ker govt relaxes curbs on temple festivities

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 30 PTI Traditional stage artistes in Kerala can now heave a sigh of relief as the state government has decided to relax the curbs imposed on temple festivals in the wake of the spread of COVID-19. State Devaswom Mini...

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 gets new trailer, release possible in 2021

The avid viewers of The Seven Deadly Sins are waiting for Season 5 to get released. The original release was previously said to be out in October 2020 in Japan but it was delayed for the prevailing Coronavirus pandemic.Netflix recently sug...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020