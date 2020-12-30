Lockdown in England to be widened as cases rise, Hancock says

Lockdown in England to be widened as cases rise, Hancock saysReuters | London | Updated: 30-12-2020 13:50 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 13:34 IST
Lockdown measures in England will be extended to counter the rapidly growing number of cases of a new variant of COVID-19, Health Secretary Matt Hancock told BBC television on Wednesday.
Asked if the current tiered measures would be broadened, Hancock said: "Yes, I'm going to set out the details of that to the House of Commons this afternoon."
