Nigeria: PTF directs all states to reopen isolation centers and testing labs

Amidst the rising COVID-19 cases in Nigeria, the Presidential Task Force (PTF) has directed all Federation and Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to increase COVID-19 testings and reopen all isolation centers, according to a report by Naija News.

Reportedly speaking on a news brief earlier on Tuesday, Boss Mustapha, the Chairman of the PTF has redirected all 36 states and FCT to increase COVID-19 testing.

Mustapha said, "we wish to urge all states to reopen all laboratories and ensure that testing is expanded and turnaround time for results is substantially reduced. In the same vein, states should please keep their Isolation and Treatment Centres open because of the rising cases of infection nationwide".

"Reports received also point to the fact that laboratories recently established in the states are not working optimally. You will recall that we moved from two laboratories to about ninety (public and private) located in all states of the Federation. Their inability to function optimally has resulted in unacceptable levels of delay in receiving results and pressure on the national reference labs", he added.

As Tweeted by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the country has reported 749 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.