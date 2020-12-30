Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nigeria: PTF directs all states to reopen isolation centers and testing labs

“We wish to urge all states to reopen all laboratories and ensure that testing is expanded and turnaround time for results is substantially reduced. In the same vein, states should please keep their Isolation and Treatment Centres open because of the rising cases of infection nationwide."

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 30-12-2020 14:01 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 14:01 IST
Nigeria: PTF directs all states to reopen isolation centers and testing labs
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Amidst the rising COVID-19 cases in Nigeria, the Presidential Task Force (PTF) has directed all Federation and Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to increase COVID-19 testings and reopen all isolation centers, according to a report by Naija News.

Reportedly speaking on a news brief earlier on Tuesday, Boss Mustapha, the Chairman of the PTF has redirected all 36 states and FCT to increase COVID-19 testing.

Mustapha said, "we wish to urge all states to reopen all laboratories and ensure that testing is expanded and turnaround time for results is substantially reduced. In the same vein, states should please keep their Isolation and Treatment Centres open because of the rising cases of infection nationwide".

"Reports received also point to the fact that laboratories recently established in the states are not working optimally. You will recall that we moved from two laboratories to about ninety (public and private) located in all states of the Federation. Their inability to function optimally has resulted in unacceptable levels of delay in receiving results and pressure on the national reference labs", he added.

As Tweeted by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the country has reported 749 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

TRENDING

Germany says it needs third COVID vaccine to make inoculation universal

One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

Over 2.1 million in US receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Man held for trying to extort bank manager using her morphed photos

A 26-year-old man was arrested for allegedly trying to extort money from a bank manager after threatening to post her morphed obscene pictures on social media, police said on Wednesday. The accused has been identified as Sumit Jha, a reside...

Soccer-Derby starting to believe in themselves, says Rooney

Derby Countys 4-0 thrashing of Birmingham City on Tuesday not only lifted them out of the Championships bottom three, for caretaker manager Wayne Rooney it was a sign the players are starting to believe in themselves. Player-coach Rooney wa...

Registrations commence for media desirous of attending 51st IFFI

Registrations have commenced for media delegates desirous of attending the 51st edition of the International Film Festival of India, being held in Goa during between January 16 24, 2021.Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the 51st IFFI w...

Israel gives Pollard, its former spy in U.S., warm but low-key homecoming

A former U.S. Navy analyst who served 30 years in prison for spying on behalf of Israel emigrated there on Wednesday to a warm but low-key welcome by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Jonathan Pollards case put a rare strain on U.S.-Israel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020