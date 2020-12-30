Senior BJP leader Shanta Kumar, son admitted to Mohali hospital for Covid-19 treatment

Former Himachal Pradesh chief minister and senior BJP leader Shanta Kumar and his son Vikram Sharma have been admitted to the Fortis Hospital, Chandigarh on Wednesday as a precautionary measure, a day after Kumar's wife Santosh Shailaja succumbed to Covid-19, an official said. Santosh Shailaja breathed her last on Tuesday at the age of 83 at Tanda Medical College, Kangra District of Himachal Pradesh.

"Shanta Kumar has his son, both were asymptomatic and they were sent back for home isolation yesterday," informed Dr Surinder Bhardwaj, MS at Tanda Medical College. Another official informed that they have been sent to Chandigarh now as a precautionary measure.

Kumar, his son, daughter-in-law, two grand-daughters along with his PS, Personal Security Officer and driver had tested positive for the virus on December 25. Shanta's daughter-in-law and two grand-daughters are under home isolation in Palampur in Himachal Pradesh. (ANI)