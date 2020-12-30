Left Menu
The slum-dominated Dharavi area here reported seven new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, a civic official said. On December 25, the area had reported zero new cases for the first time since the outbreak of coronavirus.Spread over 2.5 sq km, Dharavi is considered to be the largest slum of Asia with a population over 6.5 lakh..

Updated: 30-12-2020
Seven new coronavirus cases found in Dharavi

The slum-dominated Dharavi area here reported seven new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, a civic official said. It took the area's caseload to 3,806.

As many as 3,477 persons have recovered from the viral infection in Dharavi so far, and there are only 17 active COVID-19 cases in the area, the official said. On December 25, the area had reported zero new cases for the first time since the outbreak of coronavirus.

Spread over 2.5 sq km, Dharavi is considered to be the largest slum of Asia with a population over 6.5 lakh..

