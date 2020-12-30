Noida: 47 new COVID-19 cases, UK-returnee detected with new strain

Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 47 new COVID-19 cases that pushed the district's inflection tally to 24,917 on Wednesday, official data showed. Also, a person who returned to Gautam Buddh Nagar from the United Kingdom was detected with the new strain of the coronavirus, which is stated to have a high transmissibility, government officials in Lucknow said.

The active cases in the district came down to 423 from 426 on the previous day, as the recovery rate reached closer to 98 per cent, according to the data released by the Uttar Pradesh Health Department for a 24-hour period. The number of active cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar is the sixth highest in the state. Fifty-one more patients got discharged during the period with the overall recoveries reaching 24,404, the fifth highest in the state.

Gautam Buddh Nagar now has a death toll of 90 and a mortality rate of 0.36 per cent. The recovery rate of patients reached 97.94 per cent, data showed. District Magistrate Suhas L Y said nearly 386 people who had returned here from the UK recently were tested for COVID-19 and two of them were found positive. Of these two persons, one has been detected with the new strain, while the other without it, he said.

"The person with the strain has been hospitalised at the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Greater Noida and all caution is being taken," he told reporters. The secondary contacts of the infected person have been traced and their RT-PCR test reports are awaited, he added.

Suhas said the positivity rate has come down to two to five per cent from 15-20 per cent a few months ago, but cautioned that people should not let their guards down yet despite the improved situation. Meanwhile, the number of active COVID-19 cases in UP came down to 14,155 from 14,344 on Tuesday while the overall recoveries reached 5,62,459 and the death toll climbed to 8,352 on Wednesday, the data showed.