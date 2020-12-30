Left Menu
Development News Edition

Noida: 47 new COVID-19 cases, UK-returnee detected with new strain

Also, a person who returned to Gautam Buddh Nagar from the United Kingdom was detected with the new strain of the coronavirus, which is stated to have a high transmissibility, government officials in Lucknow said.The active cases in the district came down to 423 from 426 on the previous day, as the recovery rate reached closer to 98 per cent, according to the data released by the Uttar Pradesh Health Department for a 24-hour period.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 30-12-2020 22:27 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 22:22 IST
Noida: 47 new COVID-19 cases, UK-returnee detected with new strain
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 47 new COVID-19 cases that pushed the district's inflection tally to 24,917 on Wednesday, official data showed. Also, a person who returned to Gautam Buddh Nagar from the United Kingdom was detected with the new strain of the coronavirus, which is stated to have a high transmissibility, government officials in Lucknow said.

The active cases in the district came down to 423 from 426 on the previous day, as the recovery rate reached closer to 98 per cent, according to the data released by the Uttar Pradesh Health Department for a 24-hour period. The number of active cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar is the sixth highest in the state. Fifty-one more patients got discharged during the period with the overall recoveries reaching 24,404, the fifth highest in the state.

Gautam Buddh Nagar now has a death toll of 90 and a mortality rate of 0.36 per cent. The recovery rate of patients reached 97.94 per cent, data showed. District Magistrate Suhas L Y said nearly 386 people who had returned here from the UK recently were tested for COVID-19 and two of them were found positive. Of these two persons, one has been detected with the new strain, while the other without it, he said.

"The person with the strain has been hospitalised at the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Greater Noida and all caution is being taken," he told reporters. The secondary contacts of the infected person have been traced and their RT-PCR test reports are awaited, he added.

Suhas said the positivity rate has come down to two to five per cent from 15-20 per cent a few months ago, but cautioned that people should not let their guards down yet despite the improved situation. Meanwhile, the number of active COVID-19 cases in UP came down to 14,155 from 14,344 on Tuesday while the overall recoveries reached 5,62,459 and the death toll climbed to 8,352 on Wednesday, the data showed.

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Germany says it needs third COVID vaccine to make inoculation universal

One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

Over 2.1 million in US receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Frailty associated with higher mortality for women awaiting liver transplants

Women awaiting liver transplants in the United States are known to be about one-third more likely than men to become too ill to undergo surgery or die before receiving a liver. A recent study headed by UC San Francisco and Columbia Universi...

BRIEF-Canada To Require That All Arriving Airline Passengers Must Provide Proof Of A Negative Covid-19 Test Before Entering The Country -CBC News

Dec 30 Reuters - CANADA TO REQUIRE THAT ALL ARRIVING AIRLINE PASSENGERS MUST PROVIDE PROOF OF A NEGATIVE COVID-19 TEST BEFORE ENTERING THE COUNTRY -CBC NEWS TWEET Source httpsbit.ly3hsze0s...

Ukd HC asks govt to explain its failure in rebuilding Shankaracharya tomb

The Uttarakhand High Court on Wednesday asked the state government to explain its failure till now in rebuilding Adi Shankaracharyas Samadhi tomb washed away in the 2013 Kedarnath disaster. A bench of acting Chief Justice Ravi Malimath and ...

Belgium tightens COVID-19 controls with tests for all travellers

Belgium has tightened its measures to restrict the spread of the coronavirus by requiring all people who have travelled abroad to undergo a COVID-19 test. The country of 11 million people has suffered one of Europes highest death rates per ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020