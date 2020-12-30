Left Menu
Development News Edition

French government sees no immediate need for lockdown - spokesman

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 30-12-2020 22:54 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 22:52 IST
French government sees no immediate need for lockdown - spokesman
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

France is not envisaging local lockdown measures to contain the COVID-19 pandemic based on the current pace at which the disease is spreading, government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday.

"The rate at which the virus is circulating does not justify bringing in local lockdown measures," Attal told BFM TV.

Attal said there was no shortage of vaccine doses in France and said the country would meet its goal of vaccinating a million people by February, after growing criticism over its slow start in administering doses compared to other European nations.

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Germany says it needs third COVID vaccine to make inoculation universal

One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

Over 2.1 million in US receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Indian Army receives bridges developed by DRDO and L&T

The Indian Army has received three sets of 10-metre short span bridges developed and manufactured by the DRDO in collaboration with Larsen Toubro Ltd LT, a defence official said on Wednesday. The bridges were formally handed over to the Ar...

Frailty associated with higher mortality for women awaiting liver transplants

Women awaiting liver transplants in the United States are known to be about one-third more likely than men to become too ill to undergo surgery or die before receiving a liver. A recent study headed by UC San Francisco and Columbia Universi...

BRIEF-Canada To Require That All Arriving Airline Passengers Must Provide Proof Of A Negative Covid-19 Test Before Entering The Country -CBC News

Dec 30 Reuters - CANADA TO REQUIRE THAT ALL ARRIVING AIRLINE PASSENGERS MUST PROVIDE PROOF OF A NEGATIVE COVID-19 TEST BEFORE ENTERING THE COUNTRY -CBC NEWS TWEET Source httpsbit.ly3hsze0s...

Ukd HC asks govt to explain its failure in rebuilding Shankaracharya tomb

The Uttarakhand High Court on Wednesday asked the state government to explain its failure till now in rebuilding Adi Shankaracharyas Samadhi tomb washed away in the 2013 Kedarnath disaster. A bench of acting Chief Justice Ravi Malimath and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020