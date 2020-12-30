COVID-19 strain: 322 air passengers quarantined in Mumbai

As many as 1,108 more air passengers arrived in the city from European and West Asian countries, of which 322 were quarantined on Wednesday in the wake of a new COVID-19 strain being found in Britain, a senior civic official said. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said a total of 14 flights landed at the Mumbai international airport from Europe and West Asia in the last 24 hours.

Of the 1,108 passengers who arrived in these flights, 322 were kept under institutional quarantine in city hotels, while 705 were sent to other states, he said. According to the official, 81 passengers were exempted from the mandatory institutional quarantine rule on various grounds.

The civic body of Mumbai on Sunday amended its earlier SOPs about institutional quarantine of passengers arriving from European countries, including Britain, and West Asia and aligned them with those framed by the Maharashtra government. As per the amended rule, travellers will have to stay in institutional quarantine for seven days and then a week in home isolation, instead of earlier 14-day institutional quarantine norm.

The new SOPs were implemented after Britain said it has detected a new variant of coronavirus which is said to be even more transmissible than the first one..