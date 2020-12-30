Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 strain: 322 air passengers quarantined in Mumbai

As many as 1,108 more air passengers arrived in the city from European and West Asian countries, of which 322 were quarantined on Wednesday in the wake of a new COVID-19 strain being found in Britain, a senior civic official said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-12-2020 23:50 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 23:50 IST
COVID-19 strain: 322 air passengers quarantined in Mumbai

As many as 1,108 more air passengers arrived in the city from European and West Asian countries, of which 322 were quarantined on Wednesday in the wake of a new COVID-19 strain being found in Britain, a senior civic official said. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said a total of 14 flights landed at the Mumbai international airport from Europe and West Asia in the last 24 hours.

Of the 1,108 passengers who arrived in these flights, 322 were kept under institutional quarantine in city hotels, while 705 were sent to other states, he said. According to the official, 81 passengers were exempted from the mandatory institutional quarantine rule on various grounds.

The civic body of Mumbai on Sunday amended its earlier SOPs about institutional quarantine of passengers arriving from European countries, including Britain, and West Asia and aligned them with those framed by the Maharashtra government. As per the amended rule, travellers will have to stay in institutional quarantine for seven days and then a week in home isolation, instead of earlier 14-day institutional quarantine norm.

The new SOPs were implemented after Britain said it has detected a new variant of coronavirus which is said to be even more transmissible than the first one..

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Czechs approve squeezing extra dose from Pfizer vaccine vials

UK to roll out Astra/Oxford COVID vaccine after world-first approval

Germany sees rapid EU approval of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ireland shuts retail as new COVID-19 strain fuels infection surge

Ireland is to shut down all non-essential retail and extend school holidays in bid to curb a surge in a new strain of COVID-19 that is spreading faster than all forecasts, Prime Minister Micheal Martin announced on Wednesday.Ireland had one...

AstraZeneca tells Chile to wrap up vaccine trial recruitment

AstraZeneca has wrapped up recruitment for its COVID-19 vaccine trial in Chile with 2,000 volunteers signed up, the university running the study confirmed on Wednesday.The University of Chile, which runs two of three trial sites for the vac...

Cong leader moves court accusing police of putting him in ‘house arrest’

A local Congress leader on Wednesday moved a Mathura magisterial court accusing police of putting him under house arrest to prevent him from participating in his partys save-cow-save-farmer programme. President Umesh Sharma of the Congress ...

Emergency U.S. authorization for AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine likely in April

The COVID-19 vaccine developed by British drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc and Oxford University will likely be authorized for emergency use in the United States in April, the chief adviser for the U.S. COVID-19 vaccine program said on Wednesday. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020