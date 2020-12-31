Left Menu
China reports 25 new COVID-19 cases vs 24 a day earlier

China reported 25 new COVID-19 cases on Dec. 30, up from 24 cases a day earlier, the national health authority said on Thursday. The National Health Commission said in a statement that 16 of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas. The nine locally transmitted cases came from the northeastern provinces of Liaoning and Heilongjiang, and the capital city of Beijing.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 31-12-2020 05:42 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 05:42 IST
China reports 25 new COVID-19 cases vs 24 a day earlier

China reported 25 new COVID-19 cases on Dec. 30, up from 24 cases a day earlier, the national health authority said on Thursday. The National Health Commission said in a statement that 16 of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas.

The nine locally transmitted cases came from the northeastern provinces of Liaoning and Heilongjiang, and the capital city of Beijing. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to eight from 17 a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 87,052, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

